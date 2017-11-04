Hugh Jackman Rocks Short-Shorts on Set of 'The Front Runner'

Hugh Jackman chats with a crew member in between scenes of his upcoming movie The Front Runner on Saturday (November 4) in Savannah, Georgia.

The 49-year-old actor was spotted wearing a “Monkey Business Crew” T-shirt and short shorts as he got in character as disgraced senator Gary Hart.

Later that day, Hugh was spotted filming a few scenes aboard a boat.

Here’s a plot summary: American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.