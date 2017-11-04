Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 8:19 pm

Hugh Jackman Rocks Short-Shorts on Set of 'The Front Runner'

Hugh Jackman chats with a crew member in between scenes of his upcoming movie The Front Runner on Saturday (November 4) in Savannah, Georgia.

The 49-year-old actor was spotted wearing a “Monkey Business Crew” T-shirt and short shorts as he got in character as disgraced senator Gary Hart.

Later that day, Hugh was spotted filming a few scenes aboard a boat.

Here’s a plot summary: American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.

Photos: Backgrid USA
