Hugh Jackman Rocks Short-Shorts on Set of 'The Front Runner'
Hugh Jackman chats with a crew member in between scenes of his upcoming movie The Front Runner on Saturday (November 4) in Savannah, Georgia.
The 49-year-old actor was spotted wearing a “Monkey Business Crew” T-shirt and short shorts as he got in character as disgraced senator Gary Hart.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman
Later that day, Hugh was spotted filming a few scenes aboard a boat.
Here’s a plot summary: American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.