Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 4:23 pm

Jennifer Garner's Son Samuel Has Learned How to Spell 'Fart'

Jennifer Garner's Son Samuel Has Learned How to Spell 'Fart'

Jennifer Garner‘s son Samuel is learning how to spell and he just figured out an important word in a child’s life… “fart.”

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of a piece of paper with Samuel‘s writing on it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

“Look who’s learning to spell…🤷🏻‍♀️😄,” Jennifer captioned the photo. In hashtag format she added, “Proud mom; love note; boys are sweet; read between the farts.”

In between the word “fart” written out five times, Samuel also wrote, “I love you.”
Photos: Getty
