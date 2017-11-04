Jennifer Garner's Son Samuel Has Learned How to Spell 'Fart'

Jennifer Garner‘s son Samuel is learning how to spell and he just figured out an important word in a child’s life… “fart.”

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of a piece of paper with Samuel‘s writing on it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

“Look who’s learning to spell…🤷🏻‍♀️😄,” Jennifer captioned the photo. In hashtag format she added, “Proud mom; love note; boys are sweet; read between the farts.”

In between the word “fart” written out five times, Samuel also wrote, “I love you.”