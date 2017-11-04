'Justice League' Cast Gets Silly at London Photo Call!

Jason Momoa snaps a silly selfie with the rest of the Justice League cast at a photo call on Saturday (November 4) at The College in London, England.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller joined Jason on stage to promote the upcoming DC Comics film across the pond.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17 and it is expected to top the box office that weekend with over $100 million!

FYI: Gal is wearing a Givenchy dress.

