Sat, 04 November 2017 at 10:54 am

'Justice League' Cast Gets Silly at London Photo Call!

Jason Momoa snaps a silly selfie with the rest of the Justice League cast at a photo call on Saturday (November 4) at The College in London, England.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller joined Jason on stage to promote the upcoming DC Comics film across the pond.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17 and it is expected to top the box office that weekend with over $100 million!

FYI: Gal is wearing a Givenchy dress.

25+ pictures inside of the Justice League cast in London…

Photos: Getty
  • Harlow

    Jason is gorgeous.

  • Just Saying

    Jason is gorgeous. Ezra is gorgeous. Henry is gorgeous. Gal is gorgeous. Ray Fischer is gorgeous. And then there’s Ben Affleck who looks like a fart.