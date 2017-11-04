Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez make separate exits from Morton’s Steakhouse after a late night dinner on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old “Friends” singer and the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer reportedly arrived to the restaurant after it had closed to the public and had the dining room to themselves. They left the venue around midnight.

Justin and Selena went to church earlier in the evening at Hillsong.

Rumors are swirling that Justin and Selena are back on as a couple following several appearances together in public this past week.

FYI: Selena is wearing a Madewell sweater and jeans.

40+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez out for dinner…