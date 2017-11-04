Sat, 04 November 2017 at 3:42 pm
Kanye West Brought Italian Takeout Food to Dinner at Nobu
- Kanye West reportedly brought takeout food to dinner with Kim Kardashian at a popular sushi restaurant – TMZ
- The star of Moana will reprise her role – Just Jared Jr
- Can Zendaya just be in everything? – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s what Lil’ Kim thought about Beyonce dressing as her for Halloween – TooFab
- Brett Ratner harassment claims turn spotlight on friendship with Warner Bros. CEO – The Hollywood Reporter
