Sat, 04 November 2017 at 6:48 pm

Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in Romantic Italian Wedding!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are married!

The 25-year-old model/actress married the 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher on Saturday (November 4) in Italy, E! News confirms.

Kate reportedly wore a white gown with lace sleeves, while Justin looked handsome in a dark-colored tux.

The ceremony took place at a old, medieval church on top of a hill overlooking the Montalcino valley and vineyards, before celebrating the reception at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort.

Earlier this week, Kate helped Justin and the Houston Astros celebrate winning the 2017 World Series.

Kate and Justin have been dating since 2014 before Justin popped the question in 2016.


Congrats Kate and Justin!
