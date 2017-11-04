Kelly Clarkson Joins Nick Cannon & Kelsea Ballerini at Halo Awards 2017

Kelly Clarkson is a vision in black as she arrives at the 2017 Nickoleodeon HALO Awards on Saturday night (November 4) at Pier 36 in New York City.

The 35-year-old entertainer was joined at the awards event Nick Cannon and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Nick hosted the event while Kelly and Kelsea both hit the stage to perform.

The 2017 Nickelodeon HALO Awards will air on November 26 at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

