Kevin Hart Attends the Launch of his Tommy John Underwear Collection

Kevin Hart is all smiles as he attends the launch of the Tommy John X Kevin Hart Underwear Collection on Saturday afternoon (November 4) at Macy’s in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor put his buff biceps on display in a black and gray sweater as he showed off his new underwear collection.

“The underwear are a true testament to my approach to day-to-day life and work,” Kevin told GQ about the collection. “The quality, the comfort, the loungewear—it’s a reflection of, when I do have time off, I want to spend that time in comfort.”

You can check out Kevin‘s full collection at TommyJohn.com.

