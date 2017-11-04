Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 8:53 pm

Kevin Hart Attends the Launch of his Tommy John Underwear Collection

Kevin Hart Attends the Launch of his Tommy John Underwear Collection

Kevin Hart is all smiles as he attends the launch of the Tommy John X Kevin Hart Underwear Collection on Saturday afternoon (November 4) at Macy’s in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor put his buff biceps on display in a black and gray sweater as he showed off his new underwear collection.

“The underwear are a true testament to my approach to day-to-day life and work,” Kevin told GQ about the collection. “The quality, the comfort, the loungewear—it’s a reflection of, when I do have time off, I want to spend that time in comfort.”

You can check out Kevin‘s full collection at TommyJohn.com.

Photos: Getty
