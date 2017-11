Kim Kardashian Goes Braless for LACMA Gala 2017

Kim Kardashian makes a super sexy arrival at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality TV personality went braless in an oversized blazer and trousers as she was joined at the event by her mom Kris Jenner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Tonight’s event will be honoring Stars Wars creator George Lucas and artist Mark Bradford.

10+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arriving at the event…