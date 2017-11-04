Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Booth Pics from Kendall's Birthday

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek inside her younger sister Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday with these pics from the photo booth!

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram stories to share the fun photos, including ones of her packing on PDA with husband Kanye West.

Kendall was joined by her family members, boyfriend Blake Griffin, and friends like Hailey Baldwin at the birthday party on Thursday night (November 2) at Le Petit Restaurant in Los Angeles.

Included in Kim‘s photo booth pics are also stylist Brad Goreski, hairstylist Scotty Cunha, and fashionista DJs Simi and Haze.