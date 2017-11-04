Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 1:27 pm

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Kids Have Walked In During Their Intimate Time

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Kids Have Walked In During Their Intimate Time

Kristen Bell is opening up about how her kids have walked in on her and husband Dax Shepard making love, but she’s alright with it.

The 37-year-old A Bad Moms Christmas actress was asked to talk about an embarrassing moment with her kids while appearing on The Talk on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” she said. After there were gasps she added, “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

Julie Chen then asked what she and Dax did and Kristen said, “Well, we didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’ And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.’”

Kristen and Dax are the parents of daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, almost 3.

Pictured inside: Kristen being interviewed on The Talk.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell dax shepards kids have walked in 01
kristen bell dax shepards kids have walked in 02
kristen bell dax shepards kids have walked in 03
kristen bell dax shepards kids have walked in 04
kristen bell dax shepards kids have walked in 05

Photos: Getty, CBS
Posted to: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr
  • bellatrix318

    Ezra Miller is so gorgeous.

  • j b

    Yeah like walking in on their parents having sex won’t cause them mental harm. Probably be seeing a head doctor for years later in life.