Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Kids Have Walked In During Their Intimate Time

Kristen Bell is opening up about how her kids have walked in on her and husband Dax Shepard making love, but she’s alright with it.

The 37-year-old A Bad Moms Christmas actress was asked to talk about an embarrassing moment with her kids while appearing on The Talk on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” she said. After there were gasps she added, “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

Julie Chen then asked what she and Dax did and Kristen said, “Well, we didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’ And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.’”

Kristen and Dax are the parents of daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, almost 3.

Pictured inside: Kristen being interviewed on The Talk.