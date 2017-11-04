Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 2:08 pm

Listen to Harper Beckham Sing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Listen to Harper Beckham Sing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

It looks like Harper Beckham has a musical side to her just like mom Victoria Beckham!

The 43-year-old former Spice Girls star took to Instagram to share a video of Harper, 6, singing the holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harper Beckham

“4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!!” Victoria captioned the clip. In hashtag format she added, “Watch out Mariah.”

Harper‘s older brother Brooklyn also shared the clip on Instagram and said, “Missing this one so much.”
Photos: Getty
