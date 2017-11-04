Matthew McConaughey Turns Into a 'Beach Bum' for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey has been hard at work on his upcoming movie The Beach Bum recently!

The Oscar-winning actor, who just turned 48, was spotted on the set of the film on Thursday (November 2) in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Matthew wore a colorful outfit while filming on land and then was seen with a long wig while floating in the water for a scene.

The Beach Bum is the latest film from writer-director Harmony Korine and it also stars Isla Fisher. The movie will follow a rebellious stoner who lives life by his own rules.