Sat, 04 November 2017 at 5:49 pm
Matthew McConaughey Turns Into a 'Beach Bum' for New Movie
Matthew McConaughey has been hard at work on his upcoming movie The Beach Bum recently!
The Oscar-winning actor, who just turned 48, was spotted on the set of the film on Thursday (November 2) in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Matthew wore a colorful outfit while filming on land and then was seen with a long wig while floating in the water for a scene.
The Beach Bum is the latest film from writer-director Harmony Korine and it also stars Isla Fisher. The movie will follow a rebellious stoner who lives life by his own rules.
Posted to: Matthew McConaughey
