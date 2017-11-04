Megan Fox Tests the New Xbox One X at a Launch Event

Megan Fox sits down to text out the new Xbox One X during a launch event on Friday night (November 3) in Venice, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress joined an Xbox Live Session to play a game of Call of Duty: WWII.

Megan met up with actor Dave Bautista, who also played during a live session.

The unit will officially be released on November 7.

Megan will next be seen in the upcoming movie Zeroville, which is slated for release sometime in 2018. No word yet on the actual release date.