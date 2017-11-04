Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 11:56 am

Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Tongue & A Peace Sign Ahead of 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Tongue & A Peace Sign Ahead of 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus loves making silly faces for the cameras!

The 24-year-old “Younger Now” singer stuck out her tongue and threw up a peace sign as she wrapped up her Saturday Night Live rehearsal at NBC studios on Friday night (November 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: See pics of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth returning to the spot they first fell in love!

She sported a colorful unicorn tee, grey sweatpants, and black Dr. Martens, styling her hair into a ponytail with a white scrunchie.

Miley also gave the cameras a thumbs-up as she stopped to snap some pics with fans.

“‘The glass ceiling has gotta break …. I don’t know how much more it can take,’” she shared on Instagram the next morning. “‘You , know it’s gone on way to long (don’t chya) …. & you know it’s wrong (don’t chya) …. But, I know I’m strong (yes sir) …. I won’t give up (no sir) …. & when it gets rough I get tough …. I’ve had enough!’”

“Wrote this song a while back but the lyrics feel more relevant than ever before!” she added. “Never give up on change! (It feels like forever, but it’s coming!) Stay optimistic! Always FIGHT for what you believe in ! #RESIST Watch @nbcsnl tonight I’ll be performing #BadMood live for the first time EVA!!!! (pic from rehearsal) #ThisIsMYfightsong.”

Miley will be the musical guest on SNL tonight as Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David hosts for his second time.

10+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus leaving rehearsals…

Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 01
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 02
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 03
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 04
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 05
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 06
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 07
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 08
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 09
miley cyrus rocks unicorn t shirt and sweats for snl rehearsals 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr