Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Tongue & A Peace Sign Ahead of 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus loves making silly faces for the cameras!

The 24-year-old “Younger Now” singer stuck out her tongue and threw up a peace sign as she wrapped up her Saturday Night Live rehearsal at NBC studios on Friday night (November 3) in New York City.

She sported a colorful unicorn tee, grey sweatpants, and black Dr. Martens, styling her hair into a ponytail with a white scrunchie.

Miley also gave the cameras a thumbs-up as she stopped to snap some pics with fans.

“‘The glass ceiling has gotta break …. I don’t know how much more it can take,’” she shared on Instagram the next morning. “‘You , know it’s gone on way to long (don’t chya) …. & you know it’s wrong (don’t chya) …. But, I know I’m strong (yes sir) …. I won’t give up (no sir) …. & when it gets rough I get tough …. I’ve had enough!’”

“Wrote this song a while back but the lyrics feel more relevant than ever before!” she added. “Never give up on change! (It feels like forever, but it’s coming!) Stay optimistic! Always FIGHT for what you believe in ! #RESIST Watch @nbcsnl tonight I’ll be performing #BadMood live for the first time EVA!!!! (pic from rehearsal) #ThisIsMYfightsong.”

Miley will be the musical guest on SNL tonight as Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David hosts for his second time.

