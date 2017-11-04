Miley Cyrus Tries to Get Larry David Pumped For 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is super pumped for Saturday Night Live this weekend but Larry David isn’t quite as excited.

In a new promo for Saturday’s episode (November 4), musical guest Miley and cast member Beck Bennett try to get Larry pumped up for the show.

“No, I don’t get pumped,” Larry tells Miley and Beck.

Miley replies, “Come on, Larry, it’s exciting!”

“No, yeah, sure, very exciting,” Larry hilariously adds, seeming pretty unconvinced.

Check out all three of the trio’s promos for the upcoming show below…