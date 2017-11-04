Top Stories
Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Miley Cyrus Tries to Get Larry David Pumped For 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus Tries to Get Larry David Pumped For 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is super pumped for Saturday Night Live this weekend but Larry David isn’t quite as excited.

In a new promo for Saturday’s episode (November 4), musical guest Miley and cast member Beck Bennett try to get Larry pumped up for the show.

“No, I don’t get pumped,” Larry tells Miley and Beck.

Miley replies, “Come on, Larry, it’s exciting!”

“No, yeah, sure, very exciting,” Larry hilariously adds, seeming pretty unconvinced.

Check out all three of the trio’s promos for the upcoming show below…
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus larry david snl promo 01
miley cyrus larry david snl promo 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Beck Bennett, Larry David, Miley Cyrus, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr