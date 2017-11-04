Top Stories
Milo Ventimiglia Joins Jennifer Lopez on 'Second Act' Set

Milo Ventimiglia Joins Jennifer Lopez on 'Second Act' Set

Milo Ventimiglia steps out on the set of his upcoming movie Second Act for the first time on Friday (November 3) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor was joined for the day of filming by co-star Jennifer Lopez, who is playing his girlfriend.

Jennifer was seen filming a scene in which she had to climb a ladder to reach the roof of a home. She is starring in the movie about “a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.”
