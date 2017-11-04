Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 4:03 pm

Orlando Bloom's Longtime Friend Maya Sansa Joins Him at 'Romans' Premiere

Orlando Bloom's Longtime Friend Maya Sansa Joins Him at 'Romans' Premiere

Orlando Bloom gives his friend Maya Sansa a hug while walking the red carpet together at the premiere of his film Romans on Saturday (November 4) in Rome, Italy.

The 40-year-old actor stars in the film about an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse who confronts the horrors of his past.

Orlando and Maya have reportedly known each other for over two decades since attending the Guildhall School of Music and Drama together.

Photos: WENN
