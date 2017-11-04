Paris Jackson Wants to Be a Role Model Parents Are OK With

Paris Jackson wears a shimmering dress on the cover of Stellar magazine‘s latest issue ahead of her first ever trip to Australia.

Here is what the 19-year-old actress and model shared with the mag:

On her trip to Australia: “It’s always been a dream of mine to visit the land Down Under, especially after hearing stories of my parents getting married in Sydney.”

On being a role model: “I’d like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to … I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it’s important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I’m also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK.”

On her recent visit to Puerto Rico where she delivered aid to the west side of the island: “My activism and my work, such as missions like [Puerto Rico], are on the top of my list of priorities. Almost everything I do comes back full circle towards this kind of work, including my job.”

