Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 1:11 pm

Robert Pattinson Wears Sneakers With His Suit to Accept Award

Robert Pattinson Wears Sneakers With His Suit to Accept Award

Robert Pattinson appears on stage to accept the Maverick Award during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday (November 3) at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Ga.

The 31-year-old actor was honored for his work in the movie Good Time. He’s also drumming up Oscar buzz for his performance!

Rob kept it casual at the event by pairing sneakers with his suit.

FYI: Rob is wearing a Dior Homme beige cotton notch lapel suit with hand-stitched signature embroidery, a white cotton shirt, and sneakers in red mesh with black calfskin.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 01
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 02
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 03
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 04
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 05
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 06
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 07
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 08
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 09
robert pattinson wears sneakers with his suit to accept award 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr