Robert Pattinson Wears Sneakers With His Suit to Accept Award

Robert Pattinson appears on stage to accept the Maverick Award during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday (November 3) at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Ga.

The 31-year-old actor was honored for his work in the movie Good Time. He’s also drumming up Oscar buzz for his performance!

Rob kept it casual at the event by pairing sneakers with his suit.

FYI: Rob is wearing a Dior Homme beige cotton notch lapel suit with hand-stitched signature embroidery, a white cotton shirt, and sneakers in red mesh with black calfskin.