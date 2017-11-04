Top Stories
Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 1:16 am

Selena Gomez Has a Solo Night Out in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez Has a Solo Night Out in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez stepped out solo for a night out in Los Angeles!

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted heading into a music venue on Friday night (November 3) in Downtown LA.

She was reportedly on her way to a church service.

Selena kept it casual in a cute white sweater and jeans paired with a leather bag as she shielded her eyes from the camera’s flash.

Earlier in the day, Selena was seen as she attended a hot yoga session with friends after spending time with Justin Bieber.

FYI: Selena is wearing a Madewell sweater and jeans.
