Selena Gomez Has a Solo Night Out in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez stepped out solo for a night out in Los Angeles!
The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted heading into a music venue on Friday night (November 3) in Downtown LA.
She was reportedly on her way to a church service.
Selena kept it casual in a cute white sweater and jeans paired with a leather bag as she shielded her eyes from the camera’s flash.
Earlier in the day, Selena was seen as she attended a hot yoga session with friends after spending time with Justin Bieber.
FYI: Selena is wearing a Madewell sweater and jeans.