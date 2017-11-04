Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Attend Afternoon Church Service Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber can’t seem to get enough of each other!

The 25-year-old singer/actress looked pretty in a black, sweater dress as she arrived at the Church Hillsong Conference on Saturday afternoon (November 4) in Los Angeles.

Justin arrived at the conference shortly after Selena, looking comfortable in basketball shorts and a black sweat jacket.

The night before, the on-again/off-again couple were spotted grabbing a lowkey dinner together after attending a church service earlier in the night.

