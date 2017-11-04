Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta
Tom Hardy is hard at work on his upcoming movie Venom and he was spotted filming a late night scene on Friday (November 3) in Atlanta, Ga.
The 40-year-old actor reportedly filmed a stunt scene where he took a fall and then was seen possibly confronting Symbiote in a car window’s reflection, according to photographers on set.
On a break from filming, Tom was seen showing off his tattooed and muscular arms in a tank top.
Tom took to the film’s Twitter account that night to share a photo from his trailer. “Quick break from set. Two weeks down. #Venom,” he wrote.
Quick break from set. Two weeks down. #Venom pic.twitter.com/Qb0EnkKFbX
— Venom Movie (@VenomMovie) November 4, 2017
