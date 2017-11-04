Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 2:50 pm

Tom Welling Is Glad He Didn't Wear Superman's Tights on 'Smallville'

Tom Welling has already opened up about the ending of Smallville and how we never got to see Clark Kent in the Superman outfit.

The 40-year-old actor talked about the series finale a little bit more during an appearance on The Talk on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

“One of the things when we started the show was that it was going to be about Clark in high school. It was not going to be about Superman. So at the end of the series, it was about trying to put Clark in the position where you knew he was going to become Superman, but you couldn’t go with him. But we hope the fans felt like it was good that they knew Clark was out there being Superman,” Tom said.

Sara Gilbert than asked Tom if he was happy with the ending and he said, “very much so.”

“I wasn’t exactly excited with the idea of getting into tights anyways, so it worked out,” Tom added.
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Tom Welling

