Alec Baldwin Strips Down as Trump for 'SNL' Cold Open! (Video)

Alec Baldwin goes shirtless while taking a shower with actor Alex Moffatt during the cold open of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 4) in New York City.

The Emmy-winning actor reprised his role as President Trump while Alex played the president’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

In the sketch, Trump visited Manafort’s apartment to discuss pardoning him, but the president made him have the discussion in the shower to make sure he wasn’t wearing a wire. Joining them in the shower were Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Beck Bennett as Mike Pence.

Cecily Strong also made an appearance in the sketch as Melania Trump!



Paul Manafort’s House Cold Open – SNL