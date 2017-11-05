Andi Mack's Asher Angel Talks Series' Critically Acclaimed Gay Storyline in Season 2 Premiere

Asher Angel stars as Jonah on the hit Disney series Andi Mack, and is opening up about the powerful season two premiere of the show.

If you don’t know, the character of Cyrus (portrayed by Joshua Rush) made the brave reveal that he had feelings for Andi’s crush, Jonah (Angel).

Asher spoke about the powerful scene in a new interview. He specifically focused on the character of Buffy (played by Sofia Wylie), and how supportive her character was when Cyrus spoke his truth.

“Buffy’s just there as a supportive friend,” Asher said. “They’re really good friends. It’s amazing to know that there’s a friend out there like that, because I’m a friend like that…Just to know that they care so much about you and that they’re there for you.”

In other Asher news, he will soon be performing an original song, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” on the upcoming holiday special, Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration, which will also feature Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and more.

Be sure to catch Asher on Andi Mack, airing Fridays on Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.