Angelina Jolie Stuns in Silver at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Angelina Jolie looks ravishing on the red carpet!

The 42-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a silver ensemble at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

As previously announced, Angelina and author Loung Ung – who joined her on the carpet – are set to receive the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award at the ceremony for their movie, First They Killed My Father.

The two co-wrote the film together, and Angelina also directed the movie.

FYI: Angelina is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes and Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, earrings and ring.