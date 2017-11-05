Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 8:06 pm

Angelina Jolie Stuns in Silver at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in Silver at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Angelina Jolie looks ravishing on the red carpet!

The 42-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a silver ensemble at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

As previously announced, Angelina and author Loung Ung – who joined her on the carpet – are set to receive the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award at the ceremony for their movie, First They Killed My Father.

The two co-wrote the film together, and Angelina also directed the movie.

FYI: Angelina is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes and Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, earrings and ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 00
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 01
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 03
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 04
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 06
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 07
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 08
angelina jolie hollywood film awards 2017 12

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr
  • cee

    Gorgeous!!!!!!!!!!Angelina is a star. She is an amazing woman.

  • Beedyq

    Beautiful!!!!!!!

  • toastie postie

    Old Hollywood Glamour _ both Ladies are beauties. Love them both!

  • Lesley Starkey

    What a beauty and so glamorous.

  • Beedyq

    100% Agree. So Me Too!!!!!