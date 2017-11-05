Armie Hammer Joins 'Call Me By Your Name' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet at LACMA Gala 2017
Armie Hammer is joined by wife Elizabeth Chambers at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while his 35-year-old wife looked stunning in a silver dress.
Joining the couple at the event was Armie‘s Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet along with Jared Leto, Usher, designer Tom Ford, and Byung-hun Lee.
Inside the event, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a silly video of herself dancing with Armie and Timothee!
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. Jared is wearing a Gucci cape.
