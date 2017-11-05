Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump at LACMA Gala 2017!

Behati Prinsloo is all smiles as arrives at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump in mini green dress for the event.

Joining Behati at the event were fellow models Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hari Nef, Petra Collins, singer Soko, singer Santigold, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

FYI: Hari is wearing a Gucci dress. Lindsey‘s dress is by Gucci. Naomi is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Petra is wearing a Gucci Resort dress. Behati is wearing a Gucci dress. Rosie‘s dress is by Gucci.

