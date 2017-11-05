Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 2:39 am

Billie Lourd Joins Rowan Blanchard at LACMA Gala 2017

Billie Lourd Joins Rowan Blanchard at LACMA Gala 2017

Billie Lourd strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old American Horror Story star looked chic in black and beige dress with sparkling flower belt for the event.

Joining Billie at the event was Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard.

FYI: Billie is wearing a Gucci dress. Rowan‘s outfit is by Gucci.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Billie Lourd, Rowan Blanchard

