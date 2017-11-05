Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:10 am

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017

Brad Pitt made a special appearance out last night!

The 53-year-old actor suited up for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad was seen mingling with artist Thomas Houseago, his partner, art therapist Muna el Fituri, and the gala’s co-chair Eva Chow, and sharing a laugh with them.

Tons of celebrities hit up the annual party last night – be sure to check out the full coverage of the gala you missed it!
Photos: Getty
