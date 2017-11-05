Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017

Brad Pitt made a special appearance out last night!

The 53-year-old actor suited up for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

Brad was seen mingling with artist Thomas Houseago, his partner, art therapist Muna el Fituri, and the gala’s co-chair Eva Chow, and sharing a laugh with them.

