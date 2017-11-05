Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 7:38 pm

Britney Spears Auctions Off Her Flower Painting to Benefit Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

Remember that Instagram video of Britney Spears painting a picture that went viral a few weeks ago? Well, that artwork’s just gone to an amazing cause!

The 35-year-old pop icon donated the painting to an auction held during the Vegas Cares benefit concert on Sunday (November 5) in Las Vegas, where performers raised funds to honor the first responders and victims of the Las Vegas shooting during the Route 91 Festival on October 1.

“I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show,” Britney said in a video message during the concert.

“The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity – I love you Vegas.”

Entertainment reporter Robin Leach, who auctioned off the piece during the show, ended up bidding on it himself for $10,000!

Watch Britney discuss the painting inside.
Credit: Gabe Ginsberg; Photos: Getty Images
