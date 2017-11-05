Camilla Belle, James Marsden, Glen Powell & More Enjoy the Breeders Cup 2017

The 2017 Breeders’ Cup World Championship brought out lots of celebrity guests!

The event was held on Saturday (November 4) at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. Celebs in attendance included Camilla Belle, James Marsden, Glen Powell, Elizabeth Banks, Jordana Brewster with hubby Andrew Form and their son Julian, Jewel and son Kase, Kevin Dillon, Dean Norris, Regina King, Chord Overstreet, and more.

During the event, Camilla was seen mingling with Glen and Chord, and they all shared a really big laugh in front of the cameras.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet jumpsuit. Camilla is wearing a Josie Natori dress and Dean Davidson jewels.