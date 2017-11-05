Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Church Massacre

Multiple people were tragically killed by a gunman while attending church at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas this morning (November 5).

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said multiple people were injured, and reports indicate that more than 20 have been murdered, the New York Times.

“My heart is broken,” the Commissioner told CNN. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”

The gunman walked into the church and opened fire. The gunman was chased into another county and has died.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this terrible tragedy. Celebrities have been offering their thoughts and prayers as well.

