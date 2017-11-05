Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 11:03 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Chic at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Dakota Johnson Looks Chic at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Dakota Johnson looks incredible at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was on hand to present the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Timothée Chalamet for his performance in Call Me By Your Name at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“He is a fever dream, he is the beating pulse of your melting heart,” Dakota said of Timothee while praising his performance.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Calvin Klein bright red silk satin marching band dress.
Photos: Getty Images
