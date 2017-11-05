Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 11:46 am

Diplo has seemingly called out Taylor Swift again in an alleged new leaked quote from an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” Diplo said when asked about streaming music. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

After Taylor fans saw the quote, they posted on his Instagram account letting him know how they felt about his comment.

Diplo and Taylor were previously in a feud years ago but it appeared as if they made amends.

Taylor‘s album Reputation and the songs she’s released have been breaking records already – and it hasn’t even been released yet!
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Diplo, Taylor Swift

