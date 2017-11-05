Ed Sheeran & The Weeknd Step Out For NRJ Music Awards In Cannes

Ed Sheeran dresses casually for the 2017 NRJ Music Awards on Saturday (November 4) in Cannes, France.

Also stepping out that night for the awards show was The Weeknd.

The guys were both nominated for multiple awards at the ceremony. Ed took home the awards for “International Song of the Year,” “Clip of the Year,” and “International Male Artist of the Year,” while The Weeknd took home the Honor Award.

“The first time I’ve ever won 3 awards in one night ever, and it was in France for NRJ. So happy. Off for a kebab now, woofington mc woof woof,” Ed wrote after the show.

Also pictured inside: Ed and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn were seen heading to an after party later that night to celebrate his big wins.