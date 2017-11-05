Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Olsen & Bryce Dallas Howard Get Glam at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryce Dallas Howard all look amazing on the red carpet!

The three stars walked the red carpet during the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier in the weekend, Eva was on hand to honor the late Selena Quintanilla at her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and Jimmy Choo shoes. Bryce is wearing a Cinq a Sept dress and Saint Laurent shoes.