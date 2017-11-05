Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Reunite!

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a mini-Game of Thrones reunion!

The pair played former married couple Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on the show. His character was eventually killed off.

“When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN,” Emilia posted on Instagram hours ago. Jason also posted a reply in the comments of her post, which you can read below.