Jake Gyllenhaal & Tatiana Maslany Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany are looking chic on the red carpet!

The 36-year-old and 32-year-old Stronger co-stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jake is being honored with the Hollywood Actor Award for his work in Stronger during the night’s ceremony.

The actor recently sat down at the Rome Film Fest to discuss his career to date, including his memorable roles in Donnie Darko and Brokeback Mountain.

FYI: Tatiana is wearing a DVF dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.