James & Dave Franco Hit the Red Carpet Together at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

James and Dave Franco are looking pretty spiffy together!

The 39-year-old and 32-year-old actors and brothers posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two also supported each other just a few days prior at the IndieWire Honors in Los Angeles, where James was honored with the Vanguard Award.

The two both star in The Disaster Artist, which is coming out on December 8 in theaters, and is already getting great reviews.