Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 8:32 pm

James & Dave Franco Hit the Red Carpet Together at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

James and Dave Franco are looking pretty spiffy together!

The 39-year-old and 32-year-old actors and brothers posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two also supported each other just a few days prior at the IndieWire Honors in Los Angeles, where James was honored with the Vanguard Award.

The two both star in The Disaster Artist, which is coming out on December 8 in theaters, and is already getting great reviews.
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 01
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 02
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 03
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 04
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 05
james dave franco hollywood film awards 2017 07

Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dave Franco, James Franco

