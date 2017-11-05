Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 10:41 pm

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Addresses the Rumor of Victoria Beckham Appearing on 'Modern Family'!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Addresses the Rumor of Victoria Beckham Appearing on 'Modern Family'!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is opening up about Victoria Beckham visiting the set of Modern Family!

The 42-year-old actor addressed the rumor of the 43-year-old fashion designer during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday’s episode (November 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Tyler Ferguson

During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse explained how he first met Victoria and David Beckham outside of a SoulCycle class – and they were such big fans, they asked to visit the set! As for appearing on the show?

“She’s not going to be on the show – although I’d love to have her,” Jesse said.

Watch him tell the whole story below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessie tyler ferguson ellen 01
jessie tyler ferguson ellen 02
jessie tyler ferguson ellen 03

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: David Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr