Jesse Tyler Ferguson Addresses the Rumor of Victoria Beckham Appearing on 'Modern Family'!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is opening up about Victoria Beckham visiting the set of Modern Family!

The 42-year-old actor addressed the rumor of the 43-year-old fashion designer during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday’s episode (November 6).

During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse explained how he first met Victoria and David Beckham outside of a SoulCycle class – and they were such big fans, they asked to visit the set! As for appearing on the show?

“She’s not going to be on the show – although I’d love to have her,” Jesse said.

Watch him tell the whole story below!