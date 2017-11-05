Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

Jimmy Fallon‘s mom Gloria has sadly passed away.

The 43-year-old late night show’s mom died on Saturday (November 4), his rep confirms to People magazine.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” A Fallon family spokesperson told the mag. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

The night before, Jimmy canceled a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to be by his mother’s side.

Our thoughts go out to Jimmy and his family during this difficult time.