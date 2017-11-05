Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 12:49 am

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

Jimmy Fallon‘s mom Gloria has sadly passed away.

The 43-year-old late night show’s mom died on Saturday (November 4), his rep confirms to People magazine.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” A Fallon family spokesperson told the mag. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

The night before, Jimmy canceled a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to be by his mother’s side.

Our thoughts go out to Jimmy and his family during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr