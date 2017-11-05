Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Kate Bosworth Always Has Incredibly Chic Airport Style!

Kate Bosworth Always Has Incredibly Chic Airport Style!

Kate Bosworth makes her way into LAX Airport to catch a flight out of town on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress looked so chic in her leather outfit with an Etro sweater that reads, “The earth has its music for those who will listen.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Kate took to her Instagram account the next day to share a photo that she snapped on the plane. “Razor light,” she captioned the pic.

Check out the image below!

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

