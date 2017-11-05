Kate Mara Supports Husband Jamie Bell at Hollywood Film Awards 2017
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell pose on the red carpet together while attending the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.
The 34-year-old actress came out in support of her 31-year-old husband who is receiving the New Hollywood Actor Award for his work in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.
Earlier in the day, Kate shared a photo of Jamie and their pups on the couch watching a soccer match.
“Watching the #Arsenal game like😴👀,” she captioned the cute photo. Check it out below!
The week before, the hot couple attended the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills.