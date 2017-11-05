Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

There’s a whole lot of chemistry between Kate Winslet and Allison Janney!

The 42-year-old Wonder Wheel actress and the 57-year-old I, Tonya actress locked lips onstage at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It all went down as Kate was explaining that she was honored to be in a room of talented actresses like Allison, who she like to “be” and “stroke” and “kiss” one day as she was accepting her award for her work in Wonder Wheel.

“It’s happening now,” she realized as Allion jumped up to the stage to deliver the kiss before heading back to her seat.

Watch the funny interaction below!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Elie Saab long-sleeved jumpsuit.