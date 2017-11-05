Top Stories
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 11:49 pm

Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

There’s a whole lot of chemistry between Kate Winslet and Allison Janney!

The 42-year-old Wonder Wheel actress and the 57-year-old I, Tonya actress locked lips onstage at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet

It all went down as Kate was explaining that she was honored to be in a room of talented actresses like Allison, who she like to “be” and “stroke” and “kiss” one day as she was accepting her award for her work in Wonder Wheel.

“It’s happening now,” she realized as Allion jumped up to the stage to deliver the kiss before heading back to her seat.

Watch the funny interaction below!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Elie Saab long-sleeved jumpsuit.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate winslet hollywood film awareds 01
kate winslet hollywood film awareds 02
kate winslet hollywood film awareds 03
kate winslet hollywood film awareds 04
kate winslet hollywood film awareds 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Allison Janney, Kate Winslet

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr