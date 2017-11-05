Lamar Odom Collapses at VIP Booth in LA Nightclub

Lamar Odom ﻿collapsed at his VIP booth at Bootsy Bellows early on Sunday morning (November 5) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old retired professional basketball player was partying at the LA night club when he collapsed around 2 AM. Staffers reportedly noticed that Lamar was on the ground and security soon rushed in to help, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

Lamar has battled with substance abuse for a number of years, and nearly died after an overdose in 2015.

“I was basically just committing suicide,” he later said of the incident.

Watch the footage of security rushing in following his collapse at the club via TMZ below.