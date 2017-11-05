Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 8:37 am

Leslie Jones Meets 'Fine as Hell' Houston Astros Players on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Leslie Jones had a really fun time on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update segment when she was joined by three of the World Series-winning Houston Astros!

Athletes José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and George Springer all made a surprise appearance as Leslie was ranting about the New York Yankees not making it to the World Series after being beat by the Astros in the playoffs.

After the surprise, Leslie made some choice jokes and welcomed the men to the show.

“This is not something I usually say at all — I mean, never — but good things do come in small packages,” she added, looking at José. Watch below!
