Lily-Rose Depp Has Fun at The Grove With Boyfriend Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp goofs around while out at the Grove on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Ash Stymest for a trip to the shopping center, where they picked up some items at Sephora.

The week before, Lily-Rose and Ash took a trip to Disneyland with their friend David Mushegain, where she got her face painted. Check out a photo below!

Last month, Lily wore a little black dress as she joined Karl Lagerfeld at the 2017 WWD Honors to help honor the legendary designer.