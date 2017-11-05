Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 5:42 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Has Fun at The Grove With Boyfriend Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp Has Fun at The Grove With Boyfriend Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp goofs around while out at the Grove on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Ash Stymest for a trip to the shopping center, where they picked up some items at Sephora.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

The week before, Lily-Rose and Ash took a trip to Disneyland with their friend David Mushegain, where she got her face painted. Check out a photo below!

Last month, Lily wore a little black dress as she joined Karl Lagerfeld at the 2017 WWD Honors to help honor the legendary designer.

🐁

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp picks up new makeup with ash stymest 01
lily rose depp picks up new makeup with ash stymest 02
lily rose depp picks up new makeup with ash stymest 03
lily rose depp picks up new makeup with ash stymest 04
lily rose depp picks up new makeup with ash stymest 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: ash stymest, Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr