Margot Robbie & Allison Janney Represent 'I, Tonya' at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, and Sebastian Stan pose together at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

The I, Tonya stars were joined by their co-star Julianne Nicholson, as well as their director Craig Gillespie, with wife Christine, as they all supported their movie, which is receiving a couple of awards.

Allison is the recipient of the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award and the cast will receive the Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Also pictured is The Big Sick cast – Kumail Nanjiani with wife Emily Gordon, Ray Romano, Zoe Kazan, and Holly Hunter, as well as Sam Rockwell.

The Big Sick will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award while Sam will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana.

