Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:33 pm

Margot Robbie & Allison Janney Represent 'I, Tonya' at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Margot Robbie & Allison Janney Represent 'I, Tonya' at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, and Sebastian Stan pose together at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

The I, Tonya stars were joined by their co-star Julianne Nicholson, as well as their director Craig Gillespie, with wife Christine, as they all supported their movie, which is receiving a couple of awards.

Allison is the recipient of the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award and the cast will receive the Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Also pictured is The Big Sick cast – Kumail Nanjiani with wife Emily Gordon, Ray Romano, Zoe Kazan, and Holly Hunter, as well as Sam Rockwell.

The Big Sick will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award while Sam will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana.

FYI: Allison is wearing a L’agence top, a Rani Zakhem skirt, Manolo Blahnik heels, a Tyler Ellis bag, Borgioni earrings, and a Hearts on Fire necklace.
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 01
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 02
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 03
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 04
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 05
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 06
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 07
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 08
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 09
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 10
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 11
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 12
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 13
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 14
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 15
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 16
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 17
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 18
margot robbie allison janney represent i tonya at hollywood film awards 2017 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Allison Janney, Emily Gordon, Holly Hunter, Julianne Nicholson, kumail nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Ray Romano, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Stan, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr
  • Shell

    How can a film that hasn’t even been released have an award already?